If You've Bought Chicken in the Last Decade, You Might Get a Class Action Payout

Unless you're a vegetarian or just vehemently opposed to poultry, you've likely purchased a grocery store chicken in the last decade. Why does this matter, though? Well, a $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement was just reached with major chicken producers, and you might be eligible for a piece of it.

Last week, law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll reached that settlement with Fieldale, George's, Mar Jac, Peco, Pilgrim's, and Tyson as part of the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation lawsuit that claimed price-fixing. And while, according to Food & Wine, a court will still have to approve the settlement later this year, you might be able to stake your claim on some cash.

According to the outlet, anyone that's "purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken (defined as whole birds with or without giblets), whole cut-up birds purchased within a package, or 'white meat' parts including breasts and wings (or cuts containing a combination of these), but excluding chicken that is marketed as halal, kosher, free range, or organic)," is eligible. This applies to chicken from "any of the above brands or their alleged co-conspirators" between January 1, 2009 and July 31, 2019 or through December 31, 2020 for Pilgrim's.

Here are the states included in the settlement: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island (after July 15, 2013), South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Now, how much money could you get? That we don't know. But you can start by checking your eligibility and filing a claim. Claims will be accepted through December 31, 2022.

