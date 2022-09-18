Public Health Alert Issued on Chicken Meals Sold at Publix

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on chicken meals sold at Publix stores in seven states.

The issue is that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrées contain egg, an allergen, which is not noted on the product label. That could be a health concern for individuals with allergies or sensitivities to eggs. A recall was not issued, according to the alert, because the products are no longer available for sale. However, FSIS says some consumers may still have the meals in their fridge or freezer.

The alert is specifically on 12-ounce plastic-wrapped metal containers that contain "aprons Ready to Cook Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken" with a use-by date of September 21, 2022. Those packages carry the establishment number "P-48176" inside the USDA mark of inspection. At the time they were available in-store, they were sold at Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

FSIS says customers alerted the company that the labels were incorrect. They bear a label for a chicken cordon bleu product that doesn't contain eggs. Fortunately, the alert states that there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the mislabeled product.

Nonetheless, FSIS recommends that anyone with the ready-to-cook chicken meal either throws out the package or returns it for a refund.