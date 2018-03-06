Try not to read too much into this, but a chicken laid a massive egg with a second egg inside of it this week. We promise this isn't a harbinger of the apocalypse. It's just super-weird and was not a great time to be that particular hen.
The egg supplier Stockman's Eggs, of Queensland, Australia, uploaded pictures of the humongous egg on Sunday. Scott Stockman, who works at Stockman's Eggs, explained to ABC that the egg weighed 176 grams -- or 6 ounces. The average jumbo egg is just 2.5 ounces.
Stockman clarified that the chicken "would have had a pain in the bum."
The size of the egg was surprising enough, but it was more shocking when they found the second egg nested inside. "It's just incredible actually," Stockman exclaimed, "to have two perfectly formed eggs together."
Raf Freire, an associate professor at Charles Sturt University's veterinary sciences school, explained to ABC: "To be honest, I don't really know how it's come about." He theorized that the chicken produced an egg normally but retained the egg from stress. The egg stayed put, and a second shell likely developed around both the first and second eggs.
"Biologically I'm struggling to understand why that smaller egg never dropped out," he said, "it's very odd."
Neither egg was eaten, so we'll never know for sure what blood-dimmed tide they would've unleashed -- or, you know, how they tasted.
