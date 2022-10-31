More Than 33,000 Pounds of Chicken & Pork Potstickers Are Being Recalled

It's a tough week for those of you that can't cook. After Costco said it was pulling nearly 150,000 pounds of chicken from freezers, JYC Enterprise, Inc. announced a frozen food recall of its own.

The Texas-based manufacturer is recalling 33,280 pounds of frozen chicken and pork potstickers that were repackaged, relabeled, and distributed without federal inspection, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

Here's what's included in the recall:

16-pound cases of "Asia Pride Potstickers" with 330 pieces of "Chicken Potstickers" in eight 2-pound plastic bags.

16-pound cases of "Asia Pride Potstickers" containing 330 pieces of "Pork Potstickers" in eight 2-pound clear plastic bags.



The frozen potstickers were repackaged and relabeled between February 22 and October 24, 2022, and they were shipped to restaurants in Wisconsin. The agency is reportedly concerned that the products may be in restaurant freezers and urging all to avoid serving them. The products should be thrown away or returned instead.

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities," FSIS reports. "FSIS determined that the firm repackaged and relabeled the potsticker products without the benefit of federal inspection."