More Than 550,000 Pounds of Chicken Is Being Recalled

How quickly things change. It was just back on April 29 that the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared a recall of more than 30,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken. Now, that recall is a whole lot bigger.

On May 7, Wayne Farms announced a significant expansion of its chicken breast fillet recall. The company now has 585,030 pounds of recalled meat. The USDA department says that the allegedly ready-to-eat chicken is not ready-to-eat because it might be undercooked.

The expanded recall adds five new production codes and 66 “use by” dates to the list of products that are recalled. (Details can be found on the USDA recall page.) Many of the details remain the same, however. All of the products that might be undercooked were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022.

Here are details of the products being recalled, per the notice. All of them have the establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging.



Nine-pound cases containing eight packages of six-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

Nine-pound cases containing 12 packages of four-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

Six-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of four-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.



The chicken was sent to distributors nationwide, which sent the chicken along to restaurants and select retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

As before, the company maintains that it has no reports of adverse reactions to the undercooked chicken. Still, the FSIS says that anyone with these products at home or at businesses should throw them out or return them for a refund.

