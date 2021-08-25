Chicken Salad & Dips Recalled Due to Potential Hard Plastic Pieces

Surprises are nice. Unless, of course, the surprise is an unexpected piece of plastic in your food. Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling its chicken salads and dips amid fears they're contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically, with white plastic pieces, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company is pulling more than 52,000 pounds of its products, Food Safety News reported. Potentially contaminated batches were produced between August 10 and August 13 and have expiration dates in the second week of September.

According to the outlet, the big fear is that the public may have the plastic-laden product in their home, partially eaten. All recalled products were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

No injuries or adverse reactions related to eating products containing bits of plastic have been reported thus far. Those concerned about their health are urged to reach out to their doctor.

If you're wondering if you've got a recalled tub of chicken salad or dip in your fridge, you can be sure by checking the label. Willow Tree is asking that consumers toss tubs that fit the following criteria:

5 lbs. container of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip" with sell-by dates between 9/3/2021 and 9/6/2021

5 lbs. and 12-ounce containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip" with sell-by dates between 9/3/2021 and 9/5/2021

Five lbs. containers of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad" with a sell-by date of 9/7/2021.

15-ounce container of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad" with sell-by dates of 9/7/2021 and 9/9/2021.

15-ounce container of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad with sell-by dates of 9/7/2021, 9/8/2021, 9/9/2021, and 9/10/2021.

7.5-ounce container of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad" with sell-by dates of 9/7/2021 and 9/9/2021.

10-lb container of "Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad" with a sell-by date of 9/8/2021.

All of the recalled containers of Willow Tree products have an establishment number that reads: "EST. P-8827." The number is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall notice posted by FSIS read.

If you have questions about the recall, you're encouraged to reach out to Alex Cekala, the general manager at Willow Tree Poultry Farm. He can be reached via email or phone at (508) 951-8351.