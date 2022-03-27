Salads & Pre-Cooked Meals with Chicken Are Being Recalled

Chicken breast and salad dressing are the cause of a pair of recent recalls announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Both were misbranded, which could lead to dangerous situations for people with allergies.

The chicken was used in a variety of meal kits and may contain both wheat and soy. That would be fine if it was declared on the labels. It's not. That makes it a hazard for anyone who could have an allergic reaction to wheat or soy.

Two ready-to-eat meals from Taylor Farms New England are a part of that recall, both of which were produced from March 19 to March 22. Here's what you're looking for:

11.55-ounce plastic containers of "freshly made meal Chicken Breast" with sell-by dates of March 26 to March 29. Lot codes include TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

11.55-ounce plastic containers of "Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast" with sell-by dates of March 26 to March 29. Those lot codes include TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

Those items were sold throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The issue was reported by the company producing the kits when staff noticed there were different seasonings on the chicken than usual, despite being labeled as grilled chicken breast.

The issue is almost identical with recalled salads sold in Alaska stores by Charlie's Produce. The salad dressing used on those ready-to-eat salads may include egg, milk, peanut, and wheat, none of which are declared on the products.

All of the salads were produced from March 8 to March 17, so they're a little less current than the above recall. Here are the recalled salads.

12-ounce plastic containers of Charlie's Delivered Fresh Daily Southwest Salad with best-by dates of March 15 to March 24.

12-ounce plastic containers of Charlie's Delivered Fresh Daily Chicken BLT Salad with best-by dates of March 15 to March 24

11-ounce plastic containers of Signature Café Thai Style Salad with White Meat Chicken. That carries a best-by date of March 15 to March 24.

This recall kicked off when FSIS received customer complaints that the wrong dressing was in the packages.

FSIS recommends that anyone who still has any of these ready-to-eat meals in their possession return the food for a refund.