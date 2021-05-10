Small Restaurants Are Facing a Nationwide Chicken Shortage

American everywhere have understandably been looking for comfort in various places, including—if not especially—in their food. With millions of people leaning into comfort foods like fried chicken sandwiches and chicken wings, some restaurants are reportedly facing an unfortunate consequence: a chicken shortage.

Poultry suppliers are struggling to keep up with the demand, which means smaller restaurants are having a hard time sourcing chicken products for their menu items. On top of that, many meat processing plants have been dealing with coronavirus outbreaks among workers throughout the pandemic, forcing closures and leading to smaller numbers of available workers. Chicken supplies were further hindered by Winter Storm Uri, which hit Texas in February.

It’s not officially being called a shortage, according to Tom Super of the National Chicken Council, though he did note that supplies are low, according to CBS News.

“Chicken producers are doing everything they can to overcome the devastating impact of Mother Nature, when she inflicted the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm on Texas and nearby states—major chicken-producing regions,” Super said. “It will take time and effort to eventually replace the impacted hatchery supply flocks in that region.”

Shortage or not, restaurants are feeling the impact as they struggle to churn out certain menu items and keep prices down. What’s it all mean in the long run? Well, it’s possible that you may have to go without some of your favorite foods or pay a premium for them. Hopefully, that won’t be the case.