Chicken Wing Prices Are Going Up Again Ahead of the Super Bowl

There are a few Super Bowl traditions that are simply non-negotiable: tackling the chips and dip like an actual linebacker, drinking all kinds of good beer, and eating as many chicken wings as your stomach and budget will allow. Unfortunately, the latter might be a little more difficult this year.

With demand skyrocketing during the pandemic (looking at you, quarantine chefs and your air fryers), chicken wings may end up costing you a little extra this year in the lead up to the Super Bowl. According to the National Chicken Council, the poultry fave sold at restaurants was up 11% from 2019 while grocery store sales shot up to 37%.

"If you think about it, restaurants like wing joints and pizza places were built around takeout and delivery," Tom Super, a rep for the council, told Food & Wine. "Plus, they align with consumer desire for comfort food during the pandemic."

So, what exactly will that mean for your Super Bowl budget? According to the USDA, you can expect your game day wings to go for around $2.93 per pound—compared to the $2.44 average last year. Of course, it's hard to say if your local grocery store or other source of wings will pass the higher costs to you, the consumer. Some may end up absorbing the higher prices without raising prices.

"Our prices have gone through the roof these past two weeks," chef and owner of Manhattan-based International Wings Factory told The Counter, noting that a typical 40-pound pack of fresh wings that would usually go for $80 or $8 is now falling closer to $127 a case. "I’ve never seen the prices get so high ever."

All said, considering that demand for wings is already up from 2020—plus the consistent 2% increase every year for the big game—you might want to budget a little extra for your wing platter. And if you don't end up facing higher prices at the store, consider it a win.