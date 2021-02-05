Looks Like Chicken Wings Are in Short Supply Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

You may have grumbled when you noticed the price of chicken wings rising recently, (up to $2.93 per pound versus last year’s $2.44), but as the oft-covered 1970 single goes, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

Not only are those wings still a little spendier than they used to be, now they’re also harder to come by, according to Restaurant Business Online. “Wing reserves are at their lowest in a decade and prices are steadily climbing,” the outlet reported.

“February and March have always been big months for wings with the Super Bowl and March Madness,” Patrick Diessner, culinary director at fast-casual chain Wingers, told NRN via email. “Between COVID-19 and the increased competition in the market, this has been the hardest year yet. We’re already seeing the impact of the shortage.”

Newly expensive and elusive, chicken wings are not only the Super Bowl’s most iconic snack, now they’re basically the diamonds of game day, too. Sure, if you can get your hands on some you can still pair ‘em with other game day staples like nachos, dip, and beer, but now that they’re officially fancy go ahead and try ‘em with a slightly more elevated cocktail in honor of this year’s socially distanced affair. And don’t forget the Wet Ones.