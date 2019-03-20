Brave Chickens Band Together to Peck Fox to Death

A fox was pecked to death by a band of chickens. Yes, this sounds 1) impossible and 2) like the start of an old-timey joke, but it's a real thing that really happened, and we don't know about you, but we're feeling pretty damn inspired by it.
This insane turn of events occurred in Brittany, France last week at a secondary school, which keeps around 3,000 free-range chickens. Students were making their morning rounds and came upon a fox body that was "riddled with peck marks," according to a report from the Independent.
It seems that the fox was staging a night raid, but the sheer number of chickens meant, well, he was brutally pecked to death. Most shocking of all, no chickens were injured.
"There, in the corner, we found this dead fox," Pascal Daniel, head of farming at the school, told AFP. "There was a herd instinct and they attacked him with their beaks. It was a juvenile of five or six months, about 60cm long. He did not seem sick and in any case, he did not have scabies."
It's likely that the fox was trapped inside the doors that automatically close at sundown, and Daniel theorized that the hens, which have been in the space since July, had learned the drill and were able to respond accordingly. "The hens can arrive en masse and the fox, surprised, could panic in front of the number," he said.
France Oest, a regional paper, also spoke a wildlife expert who speculated, "There may be a group effect, but also other reasons -- the fox was young so inexperienced. It could already be weakened, even injured, and we know that chickens will confront a weak animal with vigour."
And now the idea of chickens confronting you "with vigour" will haunt you for the rest of your life.
h/t The Independent
2019 Reboots & Remakes We're Actually Excited About
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.