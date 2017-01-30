Kids Get More Satisfaction From Their Pets Than Siblings

It turns out, there's a positive side to the emotional trauma of (spoiler alert) watching Old Yeller find himself behind the shed at the end of the movie. That strong emotional reaction to the fate of a pet swings hard the other way as well according to a new study out of the University of Cambridge.

The study, published in the March 2017 issue of Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology, suggests children derive more satisfaction from their pets than from their siblings. The research is seen as a part of mounting evidence that pets can have a large positive influence on childhood development. Also, the research goes to show that your siblings kick you in the shins and take your stuff. Dogs basically never do that, which is far more satisfying than the shin-kicking doled out by older brothers.