Kids Ages 5 to 11 Must Show Vaccine Proof to Dine Indoors in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that kids aged 5 to 11 will now have to show proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors, watch a movie, or partake in any indoor entertainment, as well as certain extracurricular activities.

The newly tightened restrictions will also require all private-sector employees to get vaccinated, which de Blasio calls a “first-in-the-nation” vaccine mandate. Previously, the city only required vaccines for entering restaurants, gyms, and other public indoor settings. Employers could act at their own discretion. Once the new rules take effect, employers will have three weeks to make sure whoever works for them is fully vaccinated.

In his statement, De Blasio says the combination of the Omicron variant and holiday gatherings have pushed him to take these steps. “We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to do something bold to really stop the further growth of COVID-19 and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he said.

Starting December 14, 2021, all children ages 5 to 11 will be required to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter venues. New Yorkers over the age of 12 must show proof of two vaccine doses (or the one-dose J&J) starting December 27, 2021.