This Kid's Unicorn Birthday Cake Turned Out Oh So Very NSFW

Pinterest is filled with clever ideas for themed birthday cakes. But if you've ever tried executing one yourself, or are a fan of Nailed It!, then you know the finished product rarely looks quite like what you'd hoped. Take, for example, this unicorn cake someone made for a kid's birthday, which ended up with a decorative cone that is unsettlingly and suggestively... anatomic.
Folks, this cake has a big ol' penis on it.
This abomination of a baked good first made an appearance on the Instagram account AwkwardFamilyPhotos, where it was posted with the caption "My wife and I went to a child’s birthday party. The theme was ‘unicorns.'” Beyond that, it's unclear who made the cake or how exactly the cone ended up looking like it was purchased from an adult toy store.
Again, the origin of the photo beyond the Instagram account isn't very clear. It's also unclear if the photo was edited. The Instagram post has received over 2,100 comments since it was posted last week, and there are plenty of jokes.
"It’s all fun & games til someone sits on the cake," reads one, while another questioned what the heck were in the goodie bags. Notably, there is no word on how the cake actually tasted (or if it was even eaten).
This X-rated unicorn specimen is in good company with plenty of other embarrassing baking fails brought on by well-intentioned adults. Take, for example, the "cum" cake, or these Hurricane Irma-themed treats.
And while it most certainly has a big dick on it, it remains unclear whether it has BDE.
h/t The Takeout
