Chile and Argentina Are Reopening to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

If traveling to Chile or Argentina has always been on your bucket list, then lady luck is finally on your side again. After over a year and a half, Chile opened its borders on October 1, 2021, and Argentina is set to open on November 1, 2021. But before you go packing your bags, both countries have some serious measures in place for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

As of October 1, 2021, vaccinated travelers headed to Chile were required to quarantine for five days. Beginning on November 1, the country will no longer require vaccinated travelers to quarantine. However, vaccinated travelers won't be able to hop around the country without taking a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before traveling to Chile and completing an online Travelers' Affidavit form. This form asks for travelers' contact info and travel history and must be completed within 48 hours. Once travelers touch down in Chile, they will be required to take another COVID-19 PCR test and isolate until they receive a negative result. If vaccinated travelers do not take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, they will have to quarantine for five days.

Travelers will also be required to show proof of travel insurance to cover any COVID-19–related medical expenses and can only fly into certain airports, according to the Chilean Tourism Ministry. All travelers will be asked to self-report their health status in a daily email for up to 14 days as well.

Like Chile, Argentina will require vaccinated tourists to take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before arrival. According to the US Embassy in Argentina, travelers will also have to take a test once they arrive and may be asked to take a third test between the fifth and seventh day after arrival.

In both Argentina and Chile, unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for seven days or more.