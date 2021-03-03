Chili’s Is Now Selling 1 Gallon Margaritas To-Go

On the rocks, up, or frozen, with or without salt, hoisted to toast to the summer or any time of year, there’s only one thing better than a classic margarita. Multiples of margaritas.

Visitors to participating Chili’s locations can now buy margaritas by the gallon. Each $40 bag holds 128 ounces (or about 25 drinks, depending on your pour) of the lovely libation. And, as a gift from Chili’s to you, the chain will slash the price to $30 and offer single servings for $3.13 in honor of its birthday on, you guessed it, March 13. In the interest of not slurping up all that booze in one sitting, Chili’s off-site service continues apace.

"While we continue to put the safety of our guests and team members first—practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, using enhanced cleaning procedures and limiting capacity in our dining rooms—we've also made it easy for our guests to order online and pick up these margarita specials to-go,” vice president of marketing Michael Breed said in a statement. “Whether a guest wants to celebrate in-restaurant or at home, we want them to feel comfortable, so we've made it convenient for our guests to celebrate however they prefer."

Chili’s was founded in 1975, making this its 46th “birthday.”