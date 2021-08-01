Chili's Is Serving $5 Blackberry Margs with Tito's & Tequila All Month Long

Chili's signature fajitas are great, yes, but the sizzling skillets aren't the only thing luring people to the casual chain. The Tex Mex-style restaurant's rotating margarita menu features a new $5 creation each month, and more times than not, that means a marg with not one, but two types of booze. Case in point: August's Blackberry Tito ‘Rita.

The end of summer sipper, which will make its debut on menus Sunday, August 1, boasts two winning liquors: Lunazul tequila (naturally) and Tito's Vodka.

"What’s better than eating juicy berries on a hot summer day? The answer: drinking a margarita made of those same juicy berries," Chili's said in a statement. "The Blackberry Tito ‘Rita is the perfect combination of sweet and sour, and obviously boozy enough to bring the bliss."