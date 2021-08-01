Chili's Is Serving $5 Blackberry Margs with Tito's & Tequila All Month Long
The all-new marg creation lands on menus August 1.
Chili's signature fajitas are great, yes, but the sizzling skillets aren't the only thing luring people to the casual chain. The Tex Mex-style restaurant's rotating margarita menu features a new $5 creation each month, and more times than not, that means a marg with not one, but two types of booze. Case in point: August's Blackberry Tito ‘Rita.
The end of summer sipper, which will make its debut on menus Sunday, August 1, boasts two winning liquors: Lunazul tequila (naturally) and Tito's Vodka.
"What’s better than eating juicy berries on a hot summer day? The answer: drinking a margarita made of those same juicy berries," Chili's said in a statement. "The Blackberry Tito ‘Rita is the perfect combination of sweet and sour, and obviously boozy enough to bring the bliss."
The tequila-vodka combo is mixed with Chili's homemade fresh sour, triple sec, and blackberry syrup before it's topped with a sugar citrus rim and lime wedge, for good measure. Here's the real kicker: While of course it's available for dine-in, should your local laws allow, you can also get these to-go, which means your afternoon by the pool just got a whole lot better.
Since you'll want to prevent the whole next-day headache, you've gotta eat something. Like, say, the chain's iconic fajitas. The good news? You can get the $10.99 Mix and Match meal in celebration of National Fajita Day on August 18. Choose between carnitas, chicken, steak, or shrimp and wash it down with the Blackberry marg.