Chili's Is Making $5 Margs with Hennessy & Tequila for the Entire Month of November

You may have spent Halloween drinking way too much tequila (I'm not speaking from personal experience or anything) and need to retire the Casamigos until you can comfortably reintroduce it back onto your bar cart. But that doesn't mean you should forego margaritas altogether. You just need to complement 'em with a different liquor. Enter: Chili's marg of the month . The American-style bar and grill is mixing up margaritas with Hennessy for the month of November.

The Hennessy's Harvest, which will run you just $5 a pop, features a blend of cognac, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and Chili's fresh sour mix. And because not everyone's down dine in, the chain is also offering the promo for to go, as well. "At participating restaurants you can grab your marg on the way home and enjoy it from the comfort of your couch… or bathtub (we don’t judge)!" a rep for the chain said.