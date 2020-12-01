Chili's Is Ending 2020 with $5 Merry Berry Margaritas All Month Long
The key to surviving holiday season stress: tequila.
With the holidays officially upon us, you might need a little, ahem, liquid courage to make it through dinner with your overly critical mother-in-law or that politically incorrect uncle that takes every toast as an opportunity to instigate a family fight. Luckily, Chili's is filling its $5 margs with enough alcohol to abide.
For the entire month of December, the chain is mixing up Merry Berry 'Ritas that are brimming with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry Syrup, strawberry puree, and fresh sour. And while we've yet to personally sample the beverage, Chili's is dubbing it "holiday cheer in a glass."
You can of course snag the marg for an IRL dinner—or lunch, no judgement, it is the holidays—but if you're a little wary of indoor dining, or you local gov has temporarily halted it altogether, you can grab drinks to-go where available.
If you have any hesitation left about ordering in a round and requisite appetizers, you might wanna reconsider. Chili's is doubling down on the holiday promotions with free delivery. On all orders placed between December 5 and December 18, you'll score automatic $0 delivery when you drop $15 or more. A task which should be easy enough considering three margs alone will get you there. You're not driving, after all.
