Chili's Is Serving $5 Margaritas Right Now

I've personally outgrown the Zoom happy hours. That once-persistent social pressure to hop online for a virtual cheers any given weekday has long since faded -- but that's not to say my desire for a 6pm marg has. In fact, quite the opposite. The longer we muddle through 2020, the more tequila we deserve.

And from now through November 3, you can get it extra cheap, thanks to Chili's. Kicking off Tuesday, and appropriately closing out Election Day, the Tex-Mex style chain is shaking up $5 OG Presidente Margaritas, whether you're comfortable (and can legally) dine indoors or are planning to take yours to go. Oh and ICYMI, these suckers are hand-shaken 25 times and made with Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón, and E&J brandy.

As if the discounted tequila itself weren't enough, Chili's is also giving away free merch to match. And there's three ways to win it. By merely buying a marg you'll score a free "I Voted Presidente" sticker, and you can also check out social media to snag even more Margarita Party merch. We're talking t-shirts, bumper stickers, even yard signs.