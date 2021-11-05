Chili's Has a $5 Jack Apple 'Rita with Tequila & Tennessee Apple Whiskey

I'd hardly call myself picky when it comes to a drink—especially if tequila's involved—but there's something about a Chili's margarita that just hits different. Maybe it's the five-dollar price tag, or maybe it's the fact that they're brimming with booze. As part of the chain's latest margarita rotation, you'll get tequila and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple.

Earlier this week, Chili's introduced an all-new seasonal sipper, the Jack Apple' Rita, with fresh sour, triple sec, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, and Lunazul Blanco Tequila. Have you heard of a beer coat? Well, here's your margarita jacket.

"Whether huddled up under a blanket with that special someone or on your lonesome with your guilty pleasure show, our Jack Apple' Rita is the answer when 'What's to drink?' is the question," Chili's said in a statement to Thrillist. "We want our Guests to know that when they start to worry about those winter blues looming around the corner, we'll be here to cheer them up with a twist on some of the most nostalgic tastes of fall."