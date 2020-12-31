Chili's $5 Margarita of the Month Involves 3 Tequilas & Is Available To-Go

A lot of people are taking the first month of the new year to celebrate Dry January, a month without alcohol. On the other hand, a lot of people are celebrating with alcohol because 2020 is finally fully and entirely part of the past. They deserve to celebrate too. We'll call their celebration... wet?... January?

Well, if you're celebrating Wet January, this news is for you. Chili's has announced that it is going to continue the popular—though, probably more popular in 2019—Marg of the Month program, which presents a new $5 margarita once every, you guessed it, month. The tequila slinging will continue throughout 2021, starting with the return of The Tequila Trifecta on December 31. (It's landing a day early so you can snag one for New Year's Eve, if this sounds like what you need to kiss 2020 goodbye.

The Tequila Trifecta isn't a clever name. This margarita comes with three tequilas in the mix. It's made with El Jimador Blanco, 1800 Reposado, and Jose Cuervo Gold, as well as triple sec and sour.

While an end is hopefully on the horizon, the pandemic is still here and it's not safe for you or restaurant staff to dine-in pretty much anywhere in the country. But Chili's is offering the Marg of the Month as a to-go option anywhere that grabbing a drink to-go is legal. Though, there are plenty of options if you need a margarita in a hurry. Lots of local restaurants are offering cocktail kits, you can get bottles at your local shop and let Martha Stewart be your spirit animal, or you can snag some "just add tequila" mixes like this one from Taffer's.