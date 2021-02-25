Chili's New $5 Margarita of the Month Is Made with Tequila & Jameson

Without fail, Chili's ushers in each new month the way we think everything should be celebrated—with good deals and tequila. March's marg of the month, however, is one-upping the classic cocktail with a little extra booze and a whole lot more spirit.

In honor of the St. Patrick's Day, the Tex-Mex-style casual chain is unleashing a new kind of margarita (don't worry, it's still $5). Instead of merely filling the citrus concoction with tequila, Chili's is doing that plus Jameson. The "pot of gold in a glass" features Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour.

"The Lucky Jameson is back for the third year in a row as the March marg of the month," a rep for the restaurant told Thrillist. "No you’re not dreaming and no, we won’t pinch you."