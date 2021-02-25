Chili's New $5 Margarita of the Month Is Made with Tequila & Jameson
Double the booze for double the fun.
Without fail, Chili's ushers in each new month the way we think everything should be celebrated—with good deals and tequila. March's marg of the month, however, is one-upping the classic cocktail with a little extra booze and a whole lot more spirit.
In honor of the St. Patrick's Day, the Tex-Mex-style casual chain is unleashing a new kind of margarita (don't worry, it's still $5). Instead of merely filling the citrus concoction with tequila, Chili's is doing that plus Jameson. The "pot of gold in a glass" features Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour.
"The Lucky Jameson is back for the third year in a row as the March marg of the month," a rep for the restaurant told Thrillist. "No you’re not dreaming and no, we won’t pinch you."
The extra boozy marg isn't the only trick up Chili's sleeve this month. You can also snag a free Chip & Dip Trio (if you're a Chili's Rewards Member, that is) on March 23—aka National Chip & Dip Day. Just sign up and start earning those rewards.
Of course, if you're not comfortable dining indoors or your local laws simply don't allow it, you can always snag the margs (in most states) and that chip dip trio to0go.
