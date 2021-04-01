Chili's Is Unleashing $5 Margaritas Made with Tequila & Lemon Vodka

Whenever you're unsure if happy hour is a good idea, just remember that you've spent the last year living through a pandemic. Drink the margarita. Especially now that Chili's is queuing up its latest $5 creation: the Straw-Eddy ‘Rita.

The Tex-Mex-style restaurant chain is filling margs with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and fresh sour—garnishing the rim with citrus sugar and a lemon wedge, for good measure. You snag the special for just five bucks this entire month, whether you're dining indoors or taking them to-go.

"We all know it’s been quite a year and we could all use a little pick-me-up," a rep for Chili's told Thrillist. And you know what? It couldn't be more accurate.