Chili's Is Unleashing $5 Margaritas Made with Tequila & Lemon Vodka
Just in time for your Easter celebration?
Whenever you're unsure if happy hour is a good idea, just remember that you've spent the last year living through a pandemic. Drink the margarita. Especially now that Chili's is queuing up its latest $5 creation: the Straw-Eddy ‘Rita.
The Tex-Mex-style restaurant chain is filling margs with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and fresh sour—garnishing the rim with citrus sugar and a lemon wedge, for good measure. You snag the special for just five bucks this entire month, whether you're dining indoors or taking them to-go.
"We all know it’s been quite a year and we could all use a little pick-me-up," a rep for Chili's told Thrillist. And you know what? It couldn't be more accurate.
If you're looking for an actual occasion to get tipsy and eat your weight in chips and salsa, you can stop by on Easter. Chili's is open for the holiday—and yep, those margs will be on the menu.
Sibling chain Maggiano's Little Italy is also offering an Easter Sunday carryout meal that'll serve 4-5 people, available for pickup April 2 through April 4. You'll get 10 mini meatballs with marinara, two Caesar salads, two orders of Mom's Lasagna and Fettuccine Alfredo, six pieces of Chicken Piccata, two slices of New York-style cheesecake, two pieces of Gigi's Butter Cakes, and Ciabatta bread.