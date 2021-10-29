Chili's Has 4 New Big Mouth Burgers

I love me some Chili's. It's a great place to get strong drinks for a good price, and they have some pretty darn good queso. And now, the fast-casual chain is adding four new Big Mouth Burgers to its menu.

While the brand's Big Mouth Burgers have always lived up to their name in being quite the mouthful, two from the new lineup actually feature two beef patties, giving each burger a pound of beef.

Here are more details about the new lineup of burgers:

Bacon Rancher: two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions, and pickles

Big Bacon BBQ: two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, cheddar, red onion, and pickles

BBQ Brisket Burger : brisket and house-made BBQ sauce with cheddar, pickles, and coleslaw

Chili's Secret Sauce Burger: secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and sautéed onions

The new lineup of burgers is currently available at locations nationwide. And luckily, if sitting in a restaurant isn't your jam, customers can order at home with to-go and delivery options available when you visit the companies website.