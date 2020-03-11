Thrillist
Chili's Is Sharing Super Cheap Margaritas to Celebrate Its Anniversary

Courtesy of Chili's

Anniversaries deserve a celebration. For a birthday, you should welcome a new year with friends and maybe a beer. A wedding anniversary calls for spending some quality time together. The fifth anniversary of that time you said, "I'll fix it myself," calls for making sure you still have that handyman's business card in your junk drawer.

A restaurant's anniversary, for whatever reason, is an occasion to dole out big discounts. For Chili's, it means cheap margaritas. On March 13, the chain that flaunts a tiny chili pepper apostrophe is offering Presidente Margaritas for $3.13 all day. That's the chain's signature margarita, shaken 25 times on the way to your table with Sauza tequila, Presidente brandy, and Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur. 
   
Moreover, the popular drink will be served in a commemorative glass. You get to take that sticky glass home in your purse so you never forget where you were the night of Chili's 45th anniversary. Though, each location will only have a limited number of glasses to give out. You might have to make it a boozy lunch if you really need that glass.

If you aren't going on March 13, Chili's has a margarita of the month every month. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, March's margarita of the month is The Lucky Jameson, a margarita with tequila and Jameson. What could possibly go wrong?

