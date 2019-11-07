Chili's Has a Baby Back Ribs-Scented Candle & You Can Get One for Free

I have a rule that once the temperature drops below 40 degrees, I don't leave my apartment unless it's absolutely necessary. And while a craving for Chili's queso would usually qualify, the chain is offering free delivery through November 19 so we don't have to brave the cold.
And as if that weren't enough in of itself, Chili's is also giving away free merch to fans when they order online or through the app. The #ChilisMyHouse starter pack basically includes everything you need for the ultimate Friday-night-in experience.
"We get it. Our Guests don’t always have the time or want to leave the comfort of their homes. I deeply understand because I love being on the couch with my boys in my jammies binge-watching TV," Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty said in a statement. "And, that’s exactly why you need a #ChilisMyHouse starter pack in your life. With 1.7 million homes across America becoming Chili’s restaurants, whether you’re licking BBQ sauce off your fingers in the bathtub or trying to avoid pausing the latest series you’re obsessed with, this custom starter pack will give you all the feels in a way only Chili’s can."
Winners will snag a custom doormat, a wooden TV tray, a trivia game, a chip clip (for those wildly superior Chili's tortilla chips), and last but certainly not least, a baby back ribs-scented candle. It's really easy to enter, too. Just tag @Chilis on social when you order.
Not everyone will score the swag, but you'll get free delivery either way. So, yep, we're all winners.
