Chili's Is Serving $5 'Grand Romance' Margaritas All This Month
Tequila can be your Valentine.
Maybe you're cuffed and celebrating Valentine's day with an actual significant other. Maybe you're spending it with two baes (*cough,* Ben & Jerry), but whatever your relationship status is or isn't doesn't much matter—as long as your February 14 includes a little tequila.
Especially now that Chili's is ushering in yet another $5 marg of the month. Right on cue, the Tex-Mex style chain is unleashing its Grand Romance Margarita for February. The beverage is made with Lunzal Silver tequila, Grand Marnier orange liqueur, fresh sour, and pomegranate syrup—garnished with a citrus rim, lime wedge, and candy heart stir for good measure.
While Valentine's Day is a good excuse as ever to imbibe some tequila, there's an even more important February holiday you might be forgetting: National Margarita Day. A momentous occasion that Chili's is celebrating on February 22 with $3 house margs (your pick), $5 Presidente margs (or the MOTM), and $7 premium margaritas.
Due to the pandemic, you probably shouldn't be dining-in—if that's even allowed in your city. Chili's wants to ensure you can still get your marg fix. Barring no local limitations, you can snag the MOTM (and others!) to-go.
Toss in a few apps, a burger, and maybe one of those cookie skillets while you're at it.
