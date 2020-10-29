Chili's Is Giving Kids a Free Meal on Halloween
It won't make up for canceled trick-or-treating, but it's a start.
Kids are scary. That makes them the perfect Halloween accessory. Or, at least, that will be the case at Chili's in 2020.
The favorite chain of Michael Scott (a great costume if you're taking advantage of this deal) is offering free kid meals on Halloween. It's a strange promotion because, in most years, kids will only be found eating Chili's on Halloween if their anti-Halloween parents have physically dragged them away from trick-or-treating and a giant pile of candy.
This year is different, of course, so you can get a kid meal if you're a My Chili's Rewards member or become one. You'll get one free kid meal per adult entrée. Importantly, this deal is also available for pickup so it can be redeemed without eating inside during a pandemic.
Halloween is also last call on October's Margarita of the Month, the Spider Bite 'Rita, which comes garnished with a plastic spider. You can also get that to-go, as long as its allowed by law in your area. You might as well go all-in if you're going there at all.
