Chili's Halloween-Themed Margarita Is Here
The Blood Orange Spiderbite 'Rita is available for $5 starting October 1.
Let's be honest. The scariest thing about Halloween is the November 1 hangover. Not that it's going to stop us from partaking. In fact, we're about to indulge all month long now that Chili's has announced its latest marg of the month.
As part of the restaurant's rolling $5 margarita series, an all-new blood orange Spiderbite' Rita joins menus. The seasonal drink costs $5 and features the chain's go-to tequila, Lunazul Silver, as well as Triple Sec, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and a spooky spider ring for good measure.
"October is here in just a couple of days, which means it's now perfectly acceptable to embrace the Halloween spirit with gourds, ghouls and Chili's wickedly good $5 margarita of the month," Chili's said in a statement to Thrillist.
As for the 21-and-under crowd, Chili's has a Halloween-themed kid's drink, too. The Monster Smash features that same blood orange syrup and spider ring, but with a more age-appropriate Sprite and candy pairing. You can snag one for an additional $1.
Meanwhile, on Halloween day, My Chili's Rewards members can get a free kid's meal with the purchase of a regular entrée. Stop by and fuel up before the night of trick-or-treating ahead.