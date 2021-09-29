Chili's Halloween-Themed Margarita Is Here

Let's be honest. The scariest thing about Halloween is the November 1 hangover. Not that it's going to stop us from partaking. In fact, we're about to indulge all month long now that Chili's has announced its latest marg of the month.

As part of the restaurant's rolling $5 margarita series, an all-new blood orange Spiderbite' Rita joins menus. The seasonal drink costs $5 and features the chain's go-to tequila, Lunazul Silver, as well as Triple Sec, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and a spooky spider ring for good measure.

"October is here in just a couple of days, which means it's now perfectly acceptable to embrace the Halloween spirit with gourds, ghouls and Chili's wickedly good $5 margarita of the month," Chili's said in a statement to Thrillist.