Chili's Is Bringing Back $5 Margs for the Rest of Summer & You Can Get Them To-Go

Dining rooms were shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March and temporarily halted Chili'smonthly marg special. But now, the Tex-Mex style casual chain is making up for lost time and reviving its $5 drinks through the end of summer.

The grand sunset 'rita, which features a blend of Lunazul tequila, Grand Marnier, orange juice, fresh sour, and Monin Desert Pear, will be on menus from now through the end of August. But that's not even the real kicker. If you're avoiding indoor restaurants as you should (reminder: the pandemic is still raging on), you can get your $5 marg to-go. Chili's has the cocktails pre-mixed and ready for curbside or pickup orders.

In fact, the chain's got an entire menu of takeout booze (available where such liquor sales are legal), with wine, beer, frosé ritas, even a Patron Presidente kit so you can make your own. Besides the very important fact that you're cutting down on the spread, drinking from the comforts of your own couch has its perks; namely, you can wear sweats.