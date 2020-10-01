Chili's Has a Spooky $5 Margarita in October & It's Available To-Go

October, arguably the greatest month (as long as you share a love of fall and spooky happenings), is bringing a fall-inspired, faux-creepy margarita to your table.

Every month -- at least, every month in less chaotic times -- Chili's drops a $5 margarita of the month. For the spookiest month of the year, the marg is appropriately the Spider Bite 'Rita, which comes garnished with a delicious plastic spider. (Don't eat the spider. I can't have that on my conscience.) The slightly bloody-looking drink is made with Cointreau, Lunazal Blanco tequila, fresh sour, and blackberry syrup.

The Hallow-rita ais here for the whole month of October, but, of course, dining in restaurants is complicated. So, Chili's is making the $5 marg available to-go where the local laws permit that kind of thing. Though, a representative has previously confirmed to Thrillist that to-go margaritas won't get a salt rim. You're going to have to make that happen yourself at home.

However, as with any restaurant experience through the majority of 2020, be sure you're kind to the staff working during a pandemic. Wear a mask if you're stepping into the building, and consider getting your meal and drink to-go to spare the staff any extra COVID-19 risk involved with having people inside the restaurant.