Chili's Has a Spooky $5 Margarita in October & It's Available To-Go
The Halloween season is in full swig.
October, arguably the greatest month (as long as you share a love of fall and spooky happenings), is bringing a fall-inspired, faux-creepy margarita to your table.
Every month -- at least, every month in less chaotic times -- Chili's drops a $5 margarita of the month. For the spookiest month of the year, the marg is appropriately the Spider Bite 'Rita, which comes garnished with a delicious plastic spider. (Don't eat the spider. I can't have that on my conscience.) The slightly bloody-looking drink is made with Cointreau, Lunazal Blanco tequila, fresh sour, and blackberry syrup.
The Hallow-rita ais here for the whole month of October, but, of course, dining in restaurants is complicated. So, Chili's is making the $5 marg available to-go where the local laws permit that kind of thing. Though, a representative has previously confirmed to Thrillist that to-go margaritas won't get a salt rim. You're going to have to make that happen yourself at home.
However, as with any restaurant experience through the majority of 2020, be sure you're kind to the staff working during a pandemic. Wear a mask if you're stepping into the building, and consider getting your meal and drink to-go to spare the staff any extra COVID-19 risk involved with having people inside the restaurant.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.