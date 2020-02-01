Chili's $5 Margarita of the Month Is Made With Tequila, Fireball & Maker's Mark

February is a drinking month and not just for those extra-thirsty Dry January participants. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's, Galentine's, or sulking through Single Awareness Day, you've got an excuse to pop bottles. Or, if you're anything like me, drive straight to Chili's for the chain's latest $5 margarita.
In honor of the restaurant's rotating drink promo, you can snag the aptly dubbed $5 Hearts on Fire 'Ritas all month long. And while, naturally, the margs are mixed with tequila (Lunazul, to be exact), Chili's is stepping things up a notch and adding two more spirits: Fireball Whiskey and Maker's Mark Bourbon.
"What is love? Love is Maker’s Mark bourbon, Fireball cinnamon whisky, Lunazul tequila, grenadine and sour all mixed into one," the chain said in a statement. "We know, it’s bold and kind of crazy. But, it’s unexpectedly delicious -- you can thank us later."
But because National Margarita Day is coming up (you'll wanna mark your calendar for this one), the chain has got a whole bunch of other tequila-related deals going down. On the February 17, Chili's is permanently adding a Frosé 'Rita, which features Svedka vodka, strawberry purée, rosé, and a citrus sugar rim, to the menu. And on the actual holiday, February 22, you can get the Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita, and Blueberry Pineapple Margarita for $5 each.
