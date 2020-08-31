Chili's Has a $5 'Jack to School' Margarita All of September & You Can Get It To-Go

Chili's is working under the assumption that all parents are ready to grab a drink. It's a sweeping premise, but it's hard to argue with the logic.

Chili's Marg of the Month for September is called the Jack to School 'Rita. As the Baby Back Rib chain always does, the Marg of the Month is just $5. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) still recommends you order food for the road instead of eating inside a restaurant. Fortunately, Chili's has shifted to allow you to nab a margarita to-go where that's allowed by local laws. (Still crossing fingers that this is a thing restaurants and cities continue to offer well beyond the pandemic.)

The not-so-descriptive title sits atop a drink made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple Whiskey, Lunazal tequila, fresh sour, and "a hint of coconut." It's served on the rocks with a citrus sugar rim.

Additionally, Chili's is unsurprisingly celebrating National Baby Back Rib Day on September 3. Of course it is. It's the chain that wrote what I have to assume is the faux-holiday's theme music. To celebrate saucy ribs, you can get a $15 Smokehouse Combo or a $17 Ultimate Smokehouse Combo. Ribs and a margarita aren't a bad solo dinner to grab yourself after the kid are in bed and you're done being parent/teacher/chef/etc.