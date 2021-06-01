Chili's Just Unleashed a New Chicken Sandwich Dripping in Secret Sauce

When Popeye’s debuted its spicy chicken sandwich in 2019 it changed the game: Every other eatery has since tried its hand at topping the popular menu item. To date, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Smashburger, Zaxby’s, and more have all thrown their hats in the ring. Now, Chili’s is ready to end the chicken sandwich wars once and for all.

The restaurant chain just unveiled its all-new hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken sandwich, called Chili’s Chicken Sandwich. It features a buttered brioche bun, crispy chicken, Chili’s new secret sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and a little more secret sauce, you know, for good measure. Each sandwich is served with a side of fries because there’s no better pairing than a hot, juicy sandwich and perfectly crispy fries.

“We didn’t want to create just another chicken sandwich. We’re all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time,” Michael Breed, Vice President of Marketing at Chili’s, said in a press release. “We’ve been testing a chicken sandwich and our new Secret Sauce for over a year to ensure we give our guests the perfect bite—a bite that’s full of flavor and makes you want another bite and another—and we’ve done just that with the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich.”

The menu item is available for a limited time only, and only to Chili’s Rewards members. Subscribers will find Chili’s new sandwich on the 3 for $10 menu now through June 30. If you’re not familiar with Chili’s 3 for $10 deal, it gets you an entree, a drink (non-alcoholic), and an app for just $10. Customers can score Chili’s Chicken Sandwich in-house, to-go, or via delivery through the app.