Chili's Is Serving $3 Margaritas on Wednesday for Its Birthday

This whole surge of family casual-dining restaurants serving cocktails for super-cheap is a bit confusing. But, on the other hand, there's discounted booze, so whatever. This month, Applebee's is serving Rainbow Vodka Punch, and Chili's has announced a deal of its own.
In honor of its 44th birthday, Chili's is serving its Presidente Margaritas for just $3.13 on March 13, aka 3/13. The deal is available all day long. The only real restrictions are that it has to be at a participating Chili's (maybe call ahead?) -- and in Hawaii and Alaska prices might vary. You can get the full information on Chili's website.
And these aren't just lime juice with a dash of booze. Presidente Margaritas are Chili's top-tier marg, complete with Sauza Conmemorativo tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange liqueur, and Presidente brandy. For some reason, it will be shaken exactly 25 times on the way to your table.
Also if you tag #ChilisBirthday on social with @chilis to share how you're celebrating, you'll also get entered for a $313 gift card to Chili's. Which would get you a heck of a lot of margaritas.
