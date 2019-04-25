Video Shows Chimpanzee Using an iPhone, Scrolling Through Instagram Like a Pro

Most of us would be horrified to learn how many days or weeks of our lives we've spent mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, feasting on memes and influencer #content until our eyes turn red. The thing is, the app is so well designed to suck you in that even monkeys can't resist it. Seriously, check out this video that appears to show a chimpanzee who figured out how to use a smartphone, and is now a seasoned Instagram addict.
Once you get over the initial shock of seeing a chimp so easily navigate an iPhone, the clip is pretty dang delightful, though -- to be clear -- it's possible the footage isn't real (it's on the internet in 2019, after all). But as you can see, the lil' guy seems totally entranced scrolling through Instagram, pausing to watch certain photos and videos, and even tapping to and fro to explore the grids of various accounts. Understandably, though, he seems primarily interested in browsing through pics and videos of chimps.
Since the video was uploaded to Reddit earlier this week, Twitter has been flooded with a whole range of reactions to it (including plenty of questions about its authenticity). Does this spell Planet of the Apes-esque doom for us humans? Is there an untapped market for chimpstafluencers? Is this proof that your grandparents can and should be able to figure out how to use their smartphones? Who's to know, really, but here's what some folks are saying about it.
A Breakdown of Season 8, Episode 2 of 'Game of Thrones'
Some cracked this all but confirms that an ape uprising is imminent.
Others commented that the chimp is better at using the app than they are.
It's tough to know whether this guy is on Instagram frequently, or uses any other apps on the regular. Hopefully, though, his handler is enforcing some screen time rules.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.