China Is Officially Reopening Its Borders to All International Travelers

You can finally pick up where you left off on your China trip planning. After three years, China is officially and fully reopening its borders to foreign travelers.

According to a statement released on the website of the China Embassy in the United States, starting on March 15, the country will start reissuing visas of all kinds, including tourist ones. If you already have a visa that was issued before border closure on March 28, 2020, instead, you won't need to reapply for a new one and your visa will be honored as long as it hasn't expired.

Due to the pandemic, China's influx of foreign travelers almost came to a complete halt. As CNN Travel points out, comparing numbers from 2022 and 2019, last year China saw 4.47 million cross-border trips made by foreigners, while in 2019, it registered 97.7 million of those. The imminent opening of the border is part of China's maneuver to revitalize its semi-dormant tourist industry and to help boost the country's economy.

In a few particular cases, travelers won't need a visa at all to enter China. According to the embassy's statement, visa-free entry will resume for foreign travelers coming from Hong Kong and Macao to the neighboring Guangdong province. Cruise ships visiting Shanghai will be granted visa-free access as well, and those traveling to the island of Hainan won't be required to apply for a visa either. Finally, visa-free entry will also be applied to tour groups from Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states visiting the provinces of Guangxi and Guilin.

In terms of COVID requirements, rules will be more lax, but travelers will still be required to follow some of them. While quarantining won't be required anymore as of this past January, foreign travelers entering China will still be required to get tested 48 hours before departure, and they will need to declare their results through a customs health declaration form.