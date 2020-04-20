Chipotle Is Offering Buy One, Give One Burritos So You Can Help Feed Frontline Workers

Our part in flattening the curve is easy: stay home. But the same can't be said for the healthcare professionals out there fighting the frontlines and Chipotle gets that. The fast casual Mexican chain has continued to thank our nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel with free food, and now, you too can express your gratitude when picking up a burrito.

The new 4 Heroes program is simple. For every burrito bought, Chipotle will donate another to a medical professional. The promo, which runs April 21, 2020 through April 26, 2020, just requires you to plug in "4Heroes" as your order name when purchasing through the mobile app or website. On May 6 (aka Nurses Day), healthcare workers can then log onto the site at 9am PT and request their freebies.

"We've seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country's incredibly resilient healthcare community," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We're excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes by simply naming their burrito."