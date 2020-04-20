Chipotle Is Offering Buy One, Give One Burritos So You Can Help Feed Frontline Workers
Eating Chipotle just got charitable.
Our part in flattening the curve is easy: stay home. But the same can't be said for the healthcare professionals out there fighting the frontlines and Chipotle gets that. The fast casual Mexican chain has continued to thank our nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel with free food, and now, you too can express your gratitude when picking up a burrito.
The new 4 Heroes program is simple. For every burrito bought, Chipotle will donate another to a medical professional. The promo, which runs April 21, 2020 through April 26, 2020, just requires you to plug in "4Heroes" as your order name when purchasing through the mobile app or website. On May 6 (aka Nurses Day), healthcare workers can then log onto the site at 9am PT and request their freebies.
"We've seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country's incredibly resilient healthcare community," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We're excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes by simply naming their burrito."
Earlier this month, Chipotle also launched its new egift card program that, in case you missed it, allows you to support frontline workers by eating burritos. Through May 31, the brand is matching 10% of "Thank You" gift card purchases for a max donation of $250,000 towards Direct Relief, a non-profit organization providing personal protective equipment and essential medical supplies.
"We wanted to create an easy way for our fans to come together and support our healthcare heroes," Brandt said of the program. "Proceeds from the gift cards will help Direct Relief's efforts to provide brave medical workers with the supplies they need to help save lives."
