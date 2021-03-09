Chipotle's Introducing Quesadillas, Its First New Customizable Entree in 17 Years

Seventeen years ago, Chipotle added a customizable salad option to its menu. Since then, America has been patiently waiting for the chain to do the more obvious thing and introduce a customizable quesadilla—something that you'd think any Mexican-inspired grill would offer.

Finally, nearly three decades after Chipotle was founded, the beloved fast-casual destination made the highly anticipated announcement: Starting Thursday, March 11, Chipotle customers in North America can order Hand-Crafted Quesadillas and personalize them to their heart's content.

The decision to give the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla a nationwide debut comes after extensive testing in select markets. Apparently customer feedback was positive, because it all panned out in the end.

"We're so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand's history," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options."

The new quesadillas come with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas, or fajita veggies. The ingredients are placed in a flour tortilla, which is folded and pressed using a new custom Chipotle oven that's designed to melt cheese quickly. It's then cut into triangular pieces and served in compostable packaging that has slots for three salsas or sides, like tomato salsa, sour cream, and guac (which, yes, is extra).

Guests are encouraged to order the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla for pickup or delivery via Chipotle's website or mobile app. From March 11-21, anyone who wants to try the new quesadilla can get free delivery on their first order. Just place the order directly through Chipotle, make sure it exceeds $10 and includes a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, and the discount will automatically be applied.

The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is being described as a "digital-only entree," meaning it's intended only for orders made online. That said, a Chipotle spokesperson confirmed to Thrillist that stores will accommodate customers who order a quesadilla in-restaurant.