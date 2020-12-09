Chipotle Has a New Celebrity Menu Item, Thanks to TikTok

The end of the year has brought an embarrassment of riches of celebusnax. There’s Lady Gaga Oreos, Mariah Carey cookies, and now, yet another singer is hanging her name on grub. And unlike the others, it’s savory, and even a little sensical.

First of all, it’s a Miley Cyrus Chipotle burrito. Second, the vegetarian menu item is titled “Guac is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito,” and it includes guac, white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and romaine lettuce. Third, being that it does include guac, doesn’t that render its very name void thus undermining the entire premise? And finally, this is all because of TikTok.

In case you missed it, Miley delighted fans and meme-lovers alike when she recently began engaging with the “If Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll do something” challenge. In the challenge, TikTokers bait Cyrus to comment on their posts by vowing to perform wacky tasks and/or make major life commitments if she responds. Then, in instances where Cyrus comments, those TikTokers are bound by internet law to follow through. Then, those scamps at Chipotle declared that if Cyrus commented on their TikTok post they would name a burrito in her honor, and the rest is a match made in celebrity industrial complex heaven.

The “Guac is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito” will be available for a limited time only.