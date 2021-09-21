Chipotle's All-New Meat Option Is About to Upgrade Your Burrito Game

I've got my Chipotle toppings down to a science—hot salsa, cheese, roasted veggies, the works—but I've continued to cycle between protein choices. There was my sofritas phase, a stint with chorizo, and even a real barbacoa infatuation there for a second. But now, the ubiquitous burrito slinger is unleashing a real game-changer of a new protein option: Smoked Brisket.

The new meat offering is responsibly-raised beef that's smoked, charred on the grill, and boasts the flavors of fire-roasted jalapeños and chipotle chili peppers. It's then finished with a brisket sauce made from smoky chili peppers. Chipotle's culinary team has been working on the new menu item for the last two years, according to a spokesperson.

"This isn’t your standard brisket experience," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "We’ve created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."