Chipotle's Got a New Menu Item That's Only Available Online

Love it or hate it, you’ve got to admit, Chipotle keeps things fresh. Protein-wise, this year alone, the company has gone from plant-based Chorizo to its all-new Smoked Brisket. Now, to take things one step further, Chipotle is debuting a new menu item called the Quesabrisket.

The Quesabrisket takes the new Smoked Brisket and folds it into a melty quesadilla. Then to turn up the heat, Chipotle is serving the Quesabrisket with Queso Blanco, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, and Tomatillo-Green Chili Salsa on the side. The chain also suggests a new menu hack, mixing Queso Blanco and Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa to get Spicy Queso. The intense heat of the Spicy Queso makes it the perfect dip for the melty Smoked Brisket Quesadilla, while the Tomatillo-Green Chili Salsa adds a unique pepper flavor.

The Quesabrisket will be available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time, from September 27, 2021 to October 31, 2021. And to make the new cheesy entree even more appealing, starting today, September 27, 2021 through October 3, 2021 the chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Smoked Brisket orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.