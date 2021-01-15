Chipotle Just Added a Shawn Mendes Burrito Bowl to Its Menu

Chipotle's much-anticipated Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice made its debut at restaurants nationwide earlier this month. It isn't just the low carb count and sweet, nutty flavor profile that's earning the chain serious recognition (though, yes, that too), the Paleo- and Whole30-approved base will also cut back on your carbon footprint. Win, win.

To keep that initiative going, Chipotle is teaming up Shawn Mendes and the Shawn Mendes Foundation to launch the new Shawn Mendes burrito bowl—now available to order via the Chipotle mobile app or website, the fast casual chain announced Friday. A dollar from each sold will then benefit young innovators making waves in the world of sustainability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Shawn Mendes and use the power of our real food to back the next great innovations in sustainability," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "Together with Shawn's team and our passionate fans, we continue to pursue our mission of cultivating a better world."