Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso

At this point, Chipotle’s strategy of luring you into its restaurants with free food is anything but new. However, the burrito empire’s latest deal -- for a free side of chips and guac or queso -- involves a crucial new step: downloading its newly relaunched mobile app.
Here’s the deal:
In an effort to score a place on your phone's home screen, Chipotle is offering a free order of chips and guac or chips and queso, when you download its new iPhone app (sorry, Android folks) and create an account, according to a spokesperson. The deal, which appears in the app's new Offers section, can only be applied to an order for an entree, such as a burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos from now through November 22. You can also choose to add the guac or queso on your entree instead of on the side, which means you can finally try the polarizing, but all-natural cheese sauce on your usual burrito order if you haven't had a chance to yet.
Sure, a free side of chips and guac with a full-price entree may not be worth going out of your way to get, but it could be a nice perk if you're already planning to grab a burrito bowl for lunch and, well, don't mind downloading yet another app on your phone. Then again, the app does come with some useful new features in addition to the new Offers section for free food deals, including a way to save and quickly re-order your usual orders and use Apple Pay at checkout. Having such easy access to burritos could end up being kind of tempting, though.
Now, all you have to decide is if you want the free guac or the free queso. Good luck with that.
