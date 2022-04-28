Chipotle Is Giving Nurses $1 Million Worth of Free Burritos
The fast casual chain wants you to nominate a healthcare hero in your life or community.
Chipotle has honored our valiant healthcare heroes throughout the pandemic the best way it knows how, with free food. But just because COVID cases have fluctuated doesn't mean the fast casual chain is slowing its mission.
Chipotle is awarding 2,000 medical professionals free Chipotle for a year to celebrate National Nurses Day. That equals $1 million in burritos, which is the largest "free Chipotle for a year" award in brand history.
"The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "With the help of our fans, we're starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year."
Chipotle is actually looking to you to select those lucky healthcare heroes. Through May 6, the chain is asking fans to nominate someone in their life or community by leaving a comment on the chain's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.In addition, Chipotle is partnering with American Nurses Foundation so that guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount when making a purchase online or via the app to donate directly to nurses.
