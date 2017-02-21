People Are Losing Their Mind Over a 'Leaf' in Their Chipotle

While a lot of the complainers are getting flak for not recognizing a bay leaf, the bay leaves should not be in the food. But to be fair, people are maybe a little on edge of so many weird allegations and reports coming out of Chipotle involving e. coli, chicken feet, inaccurate calorie counts, and a founder saying he's not satisfied with the chain's customer service.

There's a delicate line to walk for the people running Chipotle's Twitter. They have to kindly let people know it's an ingredient not the result of an open window in the kitchen. They also need to say sorry, because, you know, it's not supposed to be there. Though, calling them edible is charitable. Bay leaves aren't technically poisonous, but they're quite rigid and can hurt going down.