Chipotle Is Slinging BOGO Burritos on Tuesday Only

Chipotle is encouraging people to get vaccinated with buy-one-get-one-free entrées.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 7/5/2021 at 6:00 PM

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

There are a lot of perks available at restaurants when you flash proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. From Panera bagels to free donuts, there's kind of something for everyone. For just one day, you can add a little Chipotle to the list even if it doesn't require you to show proof of vaccination. 

On July 6, Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) entrées, including burritos, across the country from 3 pm to close. The burrito joint is joining the White House's National Month of Action for Vaccinations with this promotion, encouraging the burrito-loving populace to get vaccinated.

"As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer for Chipotle, said in a statement.

All you need to do is to say "Friends BOGO" at the counter, the company's announcement says. Though, as always, that guac or queso blanco is going to cost a little extra. That won't sting as much, though, when you're betting the burrito on the house. 

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
