Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Burritos on Halloween, No Costume Required

In case you haven’t heard, spooky season is here -- and all of the food deals that come with it. Halloween decorations are probably popping up around your neighborhood and even your favorite eateries are getting in on the action. Chipotle is giving away free burritos this Halloween as part of its annual “Boorito” promotion, and that beats bags of candy any day.

Chipotle’s been dishing up free Booritos for 20 years now, and this year, the company is stepping into the 21st century (and the current state of things). This year, the Chipotle Boorito event will go fully digital for the first time ever. That means you can virtually trick-or-treat, with or without a costume, without the crowd. Customers will have the chance to score one of 500,000 buy-one-get-one entrée codes via text message, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

BOGO codes will be dropped on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, so you’ll have to spend a little time glued to your phone this Halloween if you hope to get one. Once you’ve got a code, shoot it over in a text message to 888-222 before all the BOGOs go ghost. You can then redeem your BOGO burrito deal on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Halloween.

“Over the years, Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can’t have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us,” Chris Brandy, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said. “This year, we’ve introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween.”

No costume is required, unlike last year. In 2019, back before the pandemic, Chipotle doled out $4 burritos (about half off) to customers who came in dressed up for the occasion. This year, like many things, that’s just not possible so they’ve adapted and changed.

You’re already spending most of the WFH day scrolling TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Why not use that time to score a free burrito?