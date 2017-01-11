All That Free Food Hasn't Solved Chipotle's Biggest Problem

Late last year, Chipotle saw its reputation tarnished after an E. Coli outbreak got hordes of its most loyal customers sick. Faced with a crisis, the company launched Chiptopia -- which sounds like a Sci-Fi thriller about burritos -- to amend the broken bond.

The program offers customers a pretty sweet deal: the chance to claim four free burritos if you purchase a total of 12 over three months. But it hasn’t really repaired the burrito peddler’s image, or curried enough favor to stave off impending financial worries.

Business Insider reports that nearly 3.1 million people have registered for the program since it launched July 1, and that 85,000 are on course to claim their four burritos free of charge. On one hand, this means 85,000 people have bought four burritos over the last three months. On the other, it means that Chipotle is about to give away a lot of free food -- and probably at a rate that poses some financial risk. This is all bolstered, of course, by the $70 million the company gave away in free coupons from February to May.